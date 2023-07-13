Riveting Shakespeare as Heartwood Presents ‘Hamlet’ July 13, 2023 at 12:55 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAt the LincolnLA’s One Act Play to Preview March 2‘Aladdin, Jr.’ at Heartwood July 14-15Heartwood to Hold Auditions for ‘Man of La Mancha’Heartwood Offers Staged Reading of ‘Medea’ May 10 and 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!