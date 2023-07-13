Round Pond Players Performance July 14 July 13, 2023 at 1:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKing Ro Players’ Performance to Benefit New Harbor United Methodist ChurchNew Harbor Church Issues Invitation to ‘Come Hear the Music’Jacob Jolliff Band at The Opera HouseHoliday Church ServicesRound Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!