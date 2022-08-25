Rusty Hinges Play at Sheepscot General Store on Friday, Aug. 26 Submitted article August 25, 2022 at 8:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRusty Hinges to Play at St. George River CaféCattle Call and Sons of Serendip at the Opera HouseBluegrass Band Seldom Scene to Appear at Opera HouseStrange Brew at Waldoboro DayRusty Hinges to Perform in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!