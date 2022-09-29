Rutherford Library to Host Flowers in Art Presentation Submitted article September 29, 2022 at 9:51 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOld Bristol Garden Club to Host Program on Flowers in ArtPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionOld Bristol Garden Club Annual Meeting‘Ebb and Flow’ is June Show at Stable GalleryJudy Nixon Florals at Bristol Area Library in May Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!