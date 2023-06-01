Saltwater Artists Hang Artwork June 1, 2023 at 11:17 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPat Higgins Featured at Saltwater Artists GalleryTwo Photographers at Saltwater GalleryHiggins Duo at Saltwater Artists GalleryMosaics at Saltwater Artists GalleryMidcoast Photo Presentation at Lincoln Home Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!