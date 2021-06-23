Saltwater Artists’ Reception June 26 June 23, 2021 at 9:25 am Saltwater Artists GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPeterson Work Now Showing at SaltwaterSaltwater Gallery Fiber Artist‘Dog Days’ Reception at Saltwater Artists GallerySaltwater Closing for Season Oct. 14Wiley at Saltwater Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!