Sammie Angel Sings in Waldoboro Feb. 24 February 15, 2024 at 10:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBrad White Concert and Potluck SupperChristian and PatrioticDyer Neck Gang at Union FairSummer Concert Series at Waldoberry FarmHearts Ever Young Welcomes New and Returning Cast Members Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!