Seacoast Orchestra Invites New Musicians September 8, 2021 at 9:51 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMusicians Sought for Seacoast Youth and Community OrchestrasSeacoast Youth and Community Orchestras in ConcertSeacoast Community Orchestras in ConcertSeacoast Community Orchestras Group Seeks PlayersSeacoast Community Orchestras in Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!