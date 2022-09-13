Sean Fleming and the Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra in Concert Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 11:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRagtime Concert to Benefit Union Church‘Real Ragtime Concert’ with Sean FlemingSean Fleming and the Dam ’Rag Scottas in ConcertMaine Friends of Music Concert in NewcastleSean Fleming, Rhiannon Skye to Present Benefit Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!