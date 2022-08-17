Seven Artists and Their Mentor Show at the Maine Art Gallery Submitted article August 17, 2022 at 10:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLast Week to See Maine Art Gallery’s Juried Members ShowPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonSaturday ‘Black and White’ at River ArtsOpening Night for Three Shows at River Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!