Shottery Gallery Welcomes Guest Artist June 10, 2021 at 12:07 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBartlett Third Featured Artist at ShotteryArt Display at LincolnHealth’s Miles CampusPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionKefauver Call to Artists for ‘Monhegan Days’Finely Detailed Paintings of Babb and Nixon at Pemaquid Art Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!