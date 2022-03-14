Skidompha Public Library Selected for Competitive Federal Humanities Grant March 14, 2022 at 12:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionShottery Gallery of Art Opening for SeasonWatershed Center in Newcastle Receives Federal FundsChase Point Veterans Meet Feb. 5A Model Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!