Skidompha Returns to In-Person Chats with ‘Farnsy’ Author July 6, 2022 at 2:49 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLea Wait to Introduce New Books at LibraryChats with Champions Features Maine Author William AnthonyInteractive Mystery Writers Panel in WaldoboroSoup and Suspense with Chris Holm‘Ghosts of the Boothbay Region’ Book Event is Aug. 1 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!