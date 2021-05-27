Skidompha Skoop May 27, 2021 at 10:18 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSkidompha SkoopSkidompha Secondhand Book Shop to Re-Open March 8Skidompha SkoopLibrary Starts 2019 Speaker Series with Alden L. WeigeltElizabeth Atkinson Book-Signing in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!