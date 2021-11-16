Skidompha Skoop November 16, 2021 at 4:35 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSkidompha SkoopSkidompha SkoopChadbourne Children’s Book Gains Entertainment Weekly MentionWaldoboro Author Publishes Second Children’s BookOnline Chat with Author Lily King Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!