Skidompha Skoop January 18, 2022 at 10:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionSouvenirs from the CoastWinter Art Clubs for Kids at LibraryDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonExhibit at Salt Pond Studio Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!