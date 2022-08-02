Skidompha Skoop August 2, 2022 at 10:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMusic Class for Kids at SkidomphaJohn Farrell to Recite T.S. Eliot’s ‘Four Quartets’‘Four Quartets’ Recitation on Tap for Late SeptemberSkidompha Offers Free Symphony Orchestra TicketsSkidompha Skoop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!