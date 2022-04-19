Songwriting for Veterans to Launch at Peace Gallery April 19, 2022 at 11:07 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHeather Hardy, Dave Martin, and April Reed-Cox at Little Brown ChurchHeather Hardy Holds ‘Howl’ CD-Release ConcertHeartwood Offers Winter WorkshopsMaine Media Women to Meet Feb. 4Wiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!