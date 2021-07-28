Souvenirs from the Coast July 28, 2021 at 3:35 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesExhibit at Salt Pond StudioDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionWillow Grange NewsSolo Show at River Arts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!