Spindleworks Artists Showcased in Wiscasset Gallery May 17, 2022 at 12:41 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionGala Opening of the ‘Members’ Show’ at River ArtsCall to Artists for Holiday ShopActors rehearse for LCCT’s upcoming production of “Hair Frenzy.”Fall Items on Exhibit at Saltwater Artists Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!