Spring Cleaning and Gleaning at Whitefield Swap Shop April 6, 2022 at 3:24 pm Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Woodworker Creates Artisan Kitchenware‘Social Concerns in America & Couples’ Show at Needham GalleryPWA Art Show Celebrates Youth Art MonthSwedish Craftsman to Lecture at SkidomphaBittersweet Landing Boatyard Rebuilds Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!