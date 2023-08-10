St. Paul’s Union Chapel Concert Aug. 11 August 10, 2023 at 12:05 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesConcert Series Continues July 3Crownsville Collective at St. Paul’sSt. Paul’s Union Chapel Welcomes DaPonte String TrioSummer Music SeriesAle House String Band in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!