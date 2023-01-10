Student Vocal Lessons Resume at Heartwood Submitted article January 10, 2023 at 9:18 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHeartwood Welcomes Beth Preston as Voice TeacherHeartwood, LA Present Centerstage ’16‘Centerstage ’16’ Almost HereHeartwood Previews 18th SeasonTheater Students Take Master Class with USM Professor Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!