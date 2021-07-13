Summer Paintings by John Vander at Gold/Smith Gallery July 13, 2021 at 10:13 am Gold /Smith GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJohn Vander’s Classic Jazz Series at Gold/SmithSix Tuscan Painters at Gold/Smith Gallery‘Mali’ Series at Gold/Smith Gallery‘Jazz Dancing’ Paintings by John Vander at Gold/Smith ShowJohn Vander Paintings at Gold/Smith Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!