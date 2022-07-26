Summertime Spectacle at Heartwood Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 11:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSpot-on Performances in Heartwood’s ‘Into the Woods’Fairy Dust Infused Whimsy on Stage at HeartwoodHeartwood Preps Broadway Musical ‘Big River’Food, Life, and ManhattansHeartwood Presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!