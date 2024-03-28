Susan Bartlett Rice Exhibits at the Rutherford Library March 28, 2024 at 9:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGroup Art Show at Rutherford LibraryLincoln County ArtsbeatRice Offers Winter Art Show at Bristol Area LibraryRutherford Library Hosts ArtistRice Exhibits ‘Early Spring’ Paintings at Skidompha Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!