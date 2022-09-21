Talking Food in Maine Returns Sept. 29 Submitted article September 21, 2022 at 10:58 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWorld Premiere of ‘Mumbai to Maine’ at Harbor TheaterLincoln Theater Launches 2019 Talking Food in Maine SeriesChef Kerry Altiero Next Talking Food in Maine Special GuestLeigh Kellis is Next Talking Food in Maine GuestReview: Inaugural Talking Food Event Wows Crowd Despite Late Start Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!