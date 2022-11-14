Tapestry Singers’ ‘Home for the Holidays’ Concert Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 4:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTapestry Singers to Present Woven in Song ConcertWelcoming Back Tapestry SingersTapestry Singers Holding AuditionsTapestry Singers ‘Woven in Song’ Concerts Coming UpTapestry Singers Award Gift Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!