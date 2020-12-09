Tapestry Singers Online Holiday Celebration December 9, 2020 at 9:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTapestry Singers to Resume PracticeTapestry Singers Holding Auditions for New MembersTapestry Singers Holding AuditionsTapestry Singers Group Seeks New MembersLocal Music Director Beth Preston to Speak at Skidompha Sept. 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!