Tapestry Singers to Begin Rehearsals Submitted article August 11, 2022 at 10:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTapestry Singers to Present Woven in Song ConcertTapestry Singers Holding Auditions for New MembersTapestry Singers Holding AuditionsTapestry Singers to Hold AuditionsTapestry Singers Group Seeks New Members Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!