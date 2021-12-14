The Bolshoi Ballet Brings ‘The Nutcracker’ to Lincoln Theater December 14, 2021 at 1:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Theater Offers Holiday Fun in DecemberHeartwood’s Fourth Annual ‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey!’Bolshoi Ballet Returns to Big ScreenLegendary ‘Swan Lake’ Direct from Moscow‘Tempest’ Comes to Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!