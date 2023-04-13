The Boneheads Bring the Music of Van Morrison to Boothbay Opera House April 15 April 13, 2023 at 10:02 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Boneheads Open 20th Season for Boothbay Opera HouseMaine Musicians to Wrap Up Concert Season at Opera HouseOpera House Rings in New Year with Old FavoritesBoneheads, Holy Mackerels Coming to Opera HouseScotty River Trio at Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!