The Illuminated Landscapes of Paul Batch Submitted article June 13, 2022 at 4:37 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionNew Generation Visits Maine Art GalleryNeal Hughes and Crista Pisano’s Exhibit at Sylvan GalleryPemaquid Group of Artists to Show at PWA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!