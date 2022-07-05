‘The Only Woman in the Room’ Premieres at Lincoln Theater Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 1:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFinal Maine Pre-Premiere Screening of ‘Summoned’IN SUPPORT OF RESOLUTIONFrances Perkins Film to be Shown at SkidomphaPerkins Center to Receive Federal GrantCapitol Hill Event Launches Historic Campaign to Preserve Perkins Legacy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!