The Peace Gallery Hosts Ecstatic Kirtan Musical Experience March 2, 2023 at 9:23 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Peace Gallery Premieres New ProgramWeekly Meditation Class Coming to The Peace GalleryDavid Pontbriand to Perform on SitarArtwork on Display at Pop-Up EventVeterans’ Art Show Opens Memorial Day Weekend at Peace Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!