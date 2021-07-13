The Power of Pastels at Pemaquid Art Gallery July 13, 2021 at 9:20 am Pemaquid Group of ArtistsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIngram Adds Kimberly Skillin Traina to Gallery ArtistsTraina Pastel Pieces on Exhibit in Miles’ Hall GallerySummer-Themed Art at Damariscotta River GrillOpening Reception at Damariscotta River GrillDamariscotta River Grill Hosts Three New Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!