The Waldo Launches Now More Than Ever Event March 9, 2023 at 9:27 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Waldo Theatre Celebrates International Women’s Day with Award Winning DocumentaryA Compelling Reason To Come Out On A TuesdayMountainfilm on Tour in Damariscotta, WaldoboroMountainfilm on Tour in Damariscotta, WaldoboroDeadline Approaching for Youth Film Competition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!