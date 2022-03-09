The Wearing of the ‘Soylent Green’ at Cupacity March 9, 2022 at 3:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCocktails with the Susans at Cupacity After HoursDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonArtists Pecora and Traina to Have ‘Seven Days on Monhegan’ ShowLocal Flavors Summer Series Event at Newcastle RealtyCupacity Debuts Comfort Food & Commitment Cheese Nights Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!