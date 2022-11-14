Third Friday Concert Series in Bristol Mills Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 2:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPerformers to Look Back at Bristol Variety ShowsKing Ro Players’ Performance to Benefit New Harbor United Methodist ChurchHingham Singers Offer ‘Music of Peter Paul and Mary’ ConcertMusicians of Palaver Strings to Give Concert for New Hope for WomenHearts Ever Young Coming to Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!