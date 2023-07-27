Thompson’s Sea Glass at Saltwater Artists Gallery July 27, 2023 at 10:10 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSea Glass Artist at Saltwater GalleryThompson Seaglass at Saltwater Artists GallerySaltwater Call to ArtistsJewelry by Crozier, Paine, Thompson at SaltwaterGallery Fundraiser Supports Sea Gull Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!