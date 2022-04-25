‘Through the Inferno’ Premieres April 25, 2022 at 3:49 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonCoastal Christian Craft Fair Nov. 20‘Pirate King’ Sets Sail This WeekendNew Date for Coastal Christian School’s Craft FairCoastal Christian Presents ‘The Pirate King’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!