Tickets on Sale for Le Vent du Nord January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLe Vent Du Nord in Concert Nov. 4 at Opera HouseQuebec Folk Heroes Le Vent du Nord in Concert Aug. 23Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord Performs Friday, Sept. 2Two Celtic Powerhouses Coming to Midcoast MaineCape Breton’s Coig to Perform on Sept. 22 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!