Tom DiMenna to Sing Songs of Gordon Lightfoot at The Waldo Dec. 2 Submitted article November 28, 2022 at 10:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGoldenOak to Play Waldo TheatreAarondippidy Band to Hit Stage for Whitefield Library FundraiserAarondippidy Band to Lend Talents for Whitefield Library FundraiserStrange Brew at Waldoboro DayVose or Virtual Wednesday Series Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!