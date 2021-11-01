Trad Trio Hanneke Cassel on Stage Nov. 5 November 1, 2021 at 1:53 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFiddle Trio to Perform at The Opera HouseOpera House Hosts Celtic DuoDuoDuo in Concert at Opera House May 25Harp and Marimba in Church Music ProgramGrammy-Winning Maine Pianist-Composer in Solo Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!