Traditional Irish Music at The Opera House Submitted article August 23, 2022 at 1:14 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIrish Star John Doyle with Mick McAuley at Opera HouseIrish Guitarist John Doyle with Mick McAuley at Opera HouseJohn Doyle and Colin Farrell at Opera HouseGuitarists D’Agostino and Doyle at Opera House ShowsIreland’s JigJam Coming to Boothbay Harbor’s Opera House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!