Trifles I to Feature Abstract Painter at Aug. 26 Art Walk August 30, 2021 at 12:54 pm Wiscasset Art WalkYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHelder to Hold Open House March 23Traina Pastel Pieces on Exhibit in Miles’ Hall Gallery‘Color in Bloom’ at Maine Art GalleryLincoln County ArtsbeatKim Hetherington, Carol Wiley Present ‘Shared Views’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!