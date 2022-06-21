Trioli Benefit Performance in New Harbor Well Received Submitted article June 21, 2022 at 11:03 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClarinet Trio to Perform in New Harbor‘Music at the Monument’ at Nobleboro ChurchAccidental Quartet to Give Benefit Concert for ChurchClarinotes in Concert at Little Brown ChurchClarinotes at Little Brown Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!