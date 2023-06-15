Two Artists Depict Maine’s Natural World At Pemaquid Art Gallery June 15, 2023 at 9:14 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTwo Favorite Artists, Two Contrasting Approaches at Pemaquid Art GalleryFall Items on Exhibit at Saltwater Artists GallerySally Loughridge Exhibits at The Craignair GalleryJan Kilburn Gallery to Host ‘Guests on the Lawn’Sally Loughridge Art Show at Waldoboro Public Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!