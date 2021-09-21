Two Favorite Artists, Two Contrasting Approaches at Pemaquid Art Gallery September 21, 2021 at 11:12 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Group of Artists Shows at Bristol Area LibraryNew Harbor’s Hannah, Farrell Exhibit at Pemaquid Art GalleryReview: Much to See at Saltwater Artists GalleryPemaquid Group of Artists Show at PWA Closes May 12Pemaquid Art Gallery Call for New Members Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!