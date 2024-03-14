Two Great Concerts Headed To The Opera House March 14, 2024 at 9:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPerformances Coming to Opera HouseOpera House in Boothbay Harbor Announces June PerformancesSeth Warner & the Old Souls to Perform at Opera HouseFrancine Reed and Her Great Maine Band in ConcertDon Campbell Band Concert Rescheduled for Nov. 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!